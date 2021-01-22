Warming centers open as wet weather moves in

Warming centers in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties are opening due to expected rain in the forecast.

In Northern Santa Barbara County, the Freedom Warming Centers are opening in Santa Maria and Lompoc:



Santa Maria -- Grogan Community Center, 1155 West Rancho Verde , 6pm-6am

, 6pm-6am Lompoc - Peace Lutheran Church, 1000 W. Ocean Boulevard, 6pm-6am

The South County Warming Center is opening in the Five Cities area from Friday to Monday.



South County Regional Center, 800 W. Branch St., Arroyo Grande, 5:30pm-7am

Transportation will also be provided from a number of locations in the area:



Ramona Park: 5:15pm-5:30pm

St. Anthony's, 390 Bello St., Pismo Beach: 5:40pm-5:50pm

5:40pm-5:50pm Pismo Beach Outlets: 6pm-6:10pm

Fin's Restaurant: 6:20pm-6:30pm

Oceano Duck Pond: 6:45pm-7p,

The Prado Center in San Luis Obispo opens Friday at 6pm.