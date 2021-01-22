Menu

Warming centers open as wet weather moves in

KSBY
Posted at 11:27 AM, Jan 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-23 00:38:10-05

Warming centers in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties are opening due to expected rain in the forecast.

In Northern Santa Barbara County, the Freedom Warming Centers are opening in Santa Maria and Lompoc:

  • Santa Maria -- Grogan Community Center, 1155 West Rancho Verde, 6pm-6am
  • Lompoc - Peace Lutheran Church, 1000 W. Ocean Boulevard, 6pm-6am

The South County Warming Center is opening in the Five Cities area from Friday to Monday.

  • South County Regional Center, 800 W. Branch St., Arroyo Grande, 5:30pm-7am

Transportation will also be provided from a number of locations in the area:

  • Ramona Park: 5:15pm-5:30pm
  • St. Anthony's, 390 Bello St., Pismo Beach: 5:40pm-5:50pm
  • Pismo Beach Outlets: 6pm-6:10pm
  • Fin's Restaurant: 6:20pm-6:30pm
  • Oceano Duck Pond: 6:45pm-7p,

The Prado Center in San Luis Obispo opens Friday at 6pm.

