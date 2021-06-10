Winds still whipping the Central Coast but temps set to warm for the weekend

Strong winds on the Central Coast led to a wind advisory in effect until 10 am Friday for Santa Barbara County South Coast and the Santa Barbara County Mountains.

Expect to see winds 20-35 mph and gusts between 45-55 mph. These winds will be strongest in the areas west of Goleta and above Montecito. There could be isolated gusts up to 60 mph above the hills of Montecito late this evening and into the early morning hours Friday.

These winds could affect highways 101, 154 and 192 as well as the Gaviota and San Marcos Passes. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

A pattern of strong northwesterly winds developing during the afternoon, decreasing during the night and shifting out of the north to northeast during the morning will continue through Sunday. These winds will clear out clouds producing mostly clear skies.

Tonight in San Luis Obispo expect to see mostly clear skies. We will see some fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less with lows in the mid 40s to around 50. Friday will be mostly sunny with a few low clous along the beaches in the morning. Fog locally dense with visibility one quarter mile or less. Highs from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the 70s to around 80 inland.

Tonight in the Santa Barbara County South Coast area it will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Friday will be Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and 70s.

High pressure will build into the Central Coast through Sunday producing warmer weather.

A late-season cold front will move through the Central Coast on Monday with increasing clouds and night and morning fog, mist and a few areas of drizzle along the coastline.

A strong ridge of high pressure will build over the desert southwest and expand westward on Tuesday through next Friday. This will result in triple-digit temperatures in the inland valleys and far inland areas. Strong northwesterly winds will keep the coastal valleys in the high 80s to low-90s, while most of the beaches will remain in the 70s.