Find 4 apples among autumn leaves in this tricky puzzle

Fans of Gergely Dudás (also known as Dudolf) have been enjoying his puzzles and seek-and-find brain teasers for years, but some of his recent fall-themed ones might be among the Hungarian artist’s hardest yet. In this illustration, puzzlers are charged with finding four apples among the red, brown, orange and yellow leaves. But the teeny-tiny shapes require an eagle eye and, some say, perfect 20-20 vision to differentiate among them. Here’s the whole puzzle:

At the bottom of the image, an adorable fox is drinking a pumpkin latte while a rabbit pal is wearing a Harry Potter-like striped scarf. But here’s a hint: The apples don’t have anything to do with them.

In this YouTube video below, Dudolf has put a time limit on the puzzle, challenging people to locate the four apples in under 11 seconds. Spoiler: In the end, he counts down to five and then displays the answer.

Can you find all four apples?

If you enjoyed this puzzle and find yourself drawn to Dudolf’s other brain teasers, you’re not alone. Hundreds of thousands of people have enjoyed the mental health benefits of puzzles — especially in stressful times like during COVID-19.

“What’s so satisfying about puzzles is that there are no surprises,” trauma therapist Olivia James told Wired. “Nothing unexpected is going to happen in a puzzle.”

This stress relief involves allowing your brain to take time out from your immediate concerns and focus on something that’s not excessively difficult. It’s a great way to “reset.” Or, as James describes it, it’s like taking “a little holiday from yourself.”

Of course, for some people — especially those who don’t have perfect eyesight — trying to find all those apples can be an exercise in frustration. If that’s the case for you, don’t sweat it. Puzzles are one of many methods of refocusing our minds. Other people might garden, do yoga or go for a walk.

