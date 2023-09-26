Husband of NYC day care owner arrested in Mexico after toddler's death

The husband of the Bronx day care owner who was charged in the fentanyl-related death of a 1-year-old in her care has been arrested in Mexico.

Felix Herrera-Garcia was on a bus in Sinaloa Tuesday when he was taken into custody by DEA and Mexican officers, ending his run from authorities that has lasted more than a week.

He's now the fourth person to be arrested in the case that began Sept. 16, when three kids — 1-year-old Nicholas Dominici, a 2-year-old boy and an 8-month-old girl — wouldn't wake up from nap time at Divino Niño day care, operated by Herrera-Garcia's wife, Grei Mendez.

Dominici died, and the two others along with another 2-year-old boy were hospitalized after being exposed to fentanyl at the center, which was housed in a Bronx apartment.

Authorities later found drug packing materials as well as fentanyl and other narcotics under a trapdoor in the floor and on top of mats where children played and slept.

They also claim Mendez called Herrera-Garcia twice before calling 911, and surveillance footage captured the man carrying two two full shopping bags out of the apartment's back alley minutes before responders arrived.

Mendez and Carlisto Acevedo Brito, who is related to Herrera-Garcia and had been renting a room inside the apartment, were both arrested and charged with murder of "depraved indifference" last week.

On Monday, authorities arrested Renny Antonio Parra Paredes and charged him with conspiracy to distribute narcotics resulting in death in federal court. They said he played an "instrumental role" in selling the large quantities of illegal drugs, and that on Sept. 16, they he warned Brito that if Herrera-Garcia was "going to take the garbage out, the police are out there on the side."

Herrera-Garcia, now in custody of U.S. Marshals, is expected to be extradited to New York to face charges.

