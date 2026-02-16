One word is increasingly being used in Ukraine to describe what some men say is happening during military mobilization: “busification.” The term refers to enlistment officers detaining men in public before requiring them to undergo a month of training prior to serving in the war against Russia.

In Odesa, civilians recently clashed with military personnel during a mobilization incident. Tear gas was deployed and injuries were reported.

Ukrainian authorities have vowed harsh punishment for those who fail to fulfill their legal obligations to serve in the Armed Forces.

Ukraine’s defense minister recently disclosed that roughly 200,000 soldiers have gone absent without leave, while an estimated 2 million men are believed to be evading service.

Scripps News senior international correspondent Jason Bellini recently met with a Ukrainian man who said he has spent the last two years in hiding.

Scripps News is not revealing the man’s name for his safety and is identifying him only as “Igor.” He said he was detained once but managed to escape. He said he fears for his life if he is forced into military service.

Igor said he believes Ukraine should seek a deal with Russia to end the war, even if it means giving up the Donbas region — a position Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has resisted.

While Igor’s view appears to be in the minority, there are signs of a small but growing underground sentiment that Ukraine should accept a negotiated settlement to end the war, even if the terms are seen as unjust.