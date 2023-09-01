Jimmy Kimmel says Hollywood strikes inspired him to not retire

Jimmy Kimmel said on his Spotify podcast that he had recently thought about going into retirement despite having signed a three-year contract with ABC in 2022. But, he said, the Hollywood strike inspired him to hold off because he says he suddenly realized, "it's kind of nice to" just "work."

Kimmel said on his "Strike Force Five" streaming show, "I was very intent on retiring right around the time where the strike started," signaling that he could have been thinking about breaking that contract with the network.

"Now I realize, oh yeah, it's kind of nice to work," he said.

The exact terms of Kimmel's contract with ABC are unclear, but it was renewed with the latest signature, Variety reported.

Members of the Writers Guild of America went on strike in May after their union was not successful in agreeing on new terms during contract negotiations for Hollywood studios and streaming platforms.

In late August, the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers releaseda proposed contract with writers. The two sides hope to end an impasse that has kept the TV and film industries on hold this year.

