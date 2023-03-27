KFC is adding chicken nuggets to its permanent menu

Following what turned out to be a successful test run in July 2022, Kentucky Fried Chicken has officially added chicken nuggets to the permanent menu.

Made with 100% white meat, the nuggets are hand-breaded with KFC’s unique Original Recipe of 11 herbs and spices and are at participating locations nationwide starting today. The restaurant chain says these new nuggets have so much flavor they don’t require dipping.

“As the original fried chicken experts, we’re introducing a chicken nugget made the way only KFC can — hand-breaded with our distinctive Original Recipe of 11 herbs and spices,” Nick Chavez, chief marketing officer of KFC U.S., said in a press release. “Simply put, you’ve never had chicken nuggets like these — they’re the chicken nugget America deserves, and worth the wait. Now that’s Finger Lickin’ Good!”

KFC

The nuggets can be ordered as a meal, a snack on-the-go, an appetizer or as a complement to a bucket of chicken. While they may not need extra flavor, you can, of course, still pair the nuggets with a sauce, like Honey BBQ, Classic Ranch, Honey Mustard or the special KFC Sauce, which the company describes as a “smoky-sweet-tangy blend of flavors carefully balanced.”

The nuggets start at $3.49 and are available in 5, 8, 12 or 36 pieces. You can also order them in a combo, which includes Secret Recipe fries, a biscuit and a medium drink.

You can also try the nuggets another way, with the return of KFC’s $5 Mac Bowls. For a limited time beginning April 3, the Mac & Cheese Bowl features the new nuggets and KFC’s cheddar mac and cheese. Available in regular or spicy with KFC’s Nashville Hot sauce (also back for a limited time), the bowls are topped with a three-cheese blend.

KFC

KFC has recently been paring down its menu to make room for new items, like Kentucky Fried Chicken Wraps, which were available through March 19, and the return of the Double Down, which swaps bread for two fried chicken pieces to form a sandwich. The Double Down was first introduced in 2014 and is still available through early April.

Will you be heading to your local KFC to try the new nuggets?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.