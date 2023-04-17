Krispy Kreme has new doughnuts made with Oreo and Chips Ahoy! cookies

If you’ve ever considered having cookies for breakfast — maybe you even tried the chocolate chip cookie cereal trend in 2020 — Krispy Kreme’s newest doughnut collection is definitely going to brighten your mornings.

The doughnut shop has partnered with both Oreo and Chips Ahoy! for its new “Cookie Blast Collection.” It includes three new doughnuts and one returning doughnut it calls a “fan favorite.”

Kicking off the collection is the “Oreo and Chips Ahoy! Cookie Blast Doughnut,” which is not only filled with “Oreo cookies and Kreme” filling but also stuffed with two Chips Ahoy! chewy cookies. (You read that right — there are two full cookies inside each doughnut!) The doughnut is then dipped in cookie dough icing and a mixture of Oreo and Chips Ahoy! cookie pieces. If that’s not enough, it’s topped with a “dollop” of Oreo cookies and Kreme filling on top as well as one mini Oreo cookie and one mini Chips Ahoy! cookie.

Krispy Kreme

The Chips Ahoy! Candy Blasts Doughnut starts with a glazed doughnut dipped in cookie dough icing and topped with Chips Ahoy! cookie pieces, what Krispy Kreme calls “milk chocolate candy gems” and semi-sweet chocolate chips.

The Chips Ahoy! Cookie Dough Kreme Doughnut, on the other hand, is filled with Chips Ahoy! cookies and Kreme filling and dipped in chocolate icing. It also includes a drizzle of cookie dough icing and some mini Chips Ahoy! cookies.

Lastly, the Oreo Cookies & Kreme Filled Doughnut is, as the same suggests, filled with Oreo cookies and Kreme filling. It is then dipped in chocolate icing and topped with Oreo cookie pieces and an icing drizzle.

All four doughnuts are available now for a limited time at Krispy Kreme locations nationwide. The cookies are being sold through May 7.

The doughnut shop says they are also delivering six-packs of the Chips Ahoy! Candy Blasts and Chips Ahoy! Cookie Dough Kreme doughnuts to select grocery stores every day, so you may be able to find them next time you head out to shop.

Krispy Kreme

No Krispy Kreme near you? No problem! The blog Table for Seven has a recipe for Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Stuffed Doughnuts so you can make a similar treat at home.

Betty Crocker also has a fun recipe for “Cookie Doughnuts,” which are actually just chocolate chip cookies shaped like doughnuts. They’re easy to make and call for just five ingredients.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.