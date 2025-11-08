Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Think mashed potatoes rule Thanksgiving? Think again

A side dish you’ve had for years is dominating the 2025 holiday table.
Multiracial group of friends gathering at dining table for Thanksgiving dinner. Focus is on man carving roast turkey.
In a survey of 5,000 Americans, stuffing — or dressing, as it’s called in some parts of the country — remains the No. 1 Thanksgiving side dish for 2025.

The survey, conducted by Campbell’s, found stuffing is the preferred side dish in 38 states. Mashed potatoes ranked first in six states, while two states chose macaroni and cheese. Several states recorded ties.

Overall, stuffing was followed by mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, macaroni and cheese, and green bean casserole. Macaroni and cheese has climbed in the annual ranking as millennials and members of Gen Z are more likely to consider the dish a holiday staple.

If you prefer side dishes over the entrée, you’re not alone. The poll found 63% of respondents enjoy side dishes more than entrées, while 47% said they would be content having only side dishes during holiday gatherings.

Campbell’s annual report also noted several new trends, including increased use of flavors such as honey, barbecue sauce, and peppers in side dishes this year.

