The top baby names for 2025 mirror last year's top choices, but there are some new and notable ones

Looking for a name for your future baby? BabyCenter has released its ranking of the most popular names for newborns in 2025.

Olivia continues to dominate the girls' category for another year, maintaining its position as the top choice among parents. Noah similarly holds its ground as the most favored name for boys, marking consistent preferences from 2024.

That's the same as last year, as are the number two names: Amelia and Liam.

However, the top 10 lists saw some notable shifts this year. Two fresh names entered the girls' rankings: Eliana and Aurora both made their debut in the coveted top 10.

The boys' list experienced its own change as Luca made a comeback after disappearing from last year's rankings, ultimately displacing Leo from the top tier.

BabyCenter based its rankings on more than 350,000 babies born to parents registered on its app.

