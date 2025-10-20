Burritos sent to schools across the country recalled over listeria concerns

More than 90,000 pounds of ready-to-eat breakfast burritos have been recalled over possible listeria contamination, federal officials announced.

The recall involves various El Más Fino, Los Cabos and Midamar burritos containing eggs that may be “adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes,” according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The issue was discovered after routine sample testing from a supplier of M.C.I. Foods, the manufacturer.

“The Los Cabos, El Más Fino and Midamar brand products are included in the USDA’s National School Lunch and Breakfast Programs,” the Food Safety and Inspection Service said in a statement.

The burritos were produced and distributed between Sept. 17 and Oct. 14, and were sold both individually and in bulk. Officials are urging schools and consumers to throw the products away if they are in refrigerators or freezers.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections — particularly in pregnant women, newborns, older adults and people with weakened immune systems.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recall.