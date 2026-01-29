Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NHTSA says faulty battery modules in VW ID.4s could pose fire risk

Volkswagen is recalling nearly 44,000 ID.4 SUVs from 2023–2025 after battery issues linked to overheating and rare fire risks, the NHTSA says.
David Zalubowski/AP
A line of unsold 2023 electric ID.4 sports-utility vehicles sit at a Volkswagen dealership Sunday, March 17, 2024, in Denver.
Posted

Nearly 44,000 Volkswagen ID.4 vehicles are being recalled due to a potentially faulty battery that could cause fires, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

The recall affects model years 2023 through 2025.

The NHTSA said “the high-voltage battery modules may experience thermal propagation, possibly resulting in a vehicle fire” in rare circumstances. A root cause has not been identified despite significant analysis.

The recall follows three reported incidents of high-voltage batteries overheating. Although no cause has been determined, the agency said updated self-discharge detection software would have warned of a potential self-discharge before the incidents occurred.

The NHTSA noted that affected vehicles could experience a loss of range prior to overheating.

Volkswagen said it will check the battery health of affected vehicles and update their software. The company will replace high-voltage batteries when needed. Because of the age of the vehicles, they remain under warranty, and owners should not face any out-of-pocket expenses.

Volkswagen reported the three incidents to NHTSA.

Owner notification letters are expected to begin going out in March with instructions on where to have vehicles inspected.

