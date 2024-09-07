Salmonella outbreak linked to recalled eggs sickens 65 people across several states

Dozens of people across nine states have been sickened by a salmonella outbreak linked to recalled eggs, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Saturday.

Out of the 65 people who have gotten ill, 24 have been hospitalized, officials said. No deaths have been reported.

The recalled eggs included all types — such as cage-free, organic, etc. — and expiration dates from Milo’s Poultry Farms or Tony’s Fresh Market. Officials said they were distributed by Milo’s Poultry Farms LLC of Bonduel, Wisconsin to retail stores.

The states where people have been sickened include Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Iowa, Virginia, Colorado, Utah and California, the agency said. Most cases have been reported in Wisconsin, where the majority of the eggs were sold.

RELATED STORY | CDC confirms a case of human H5 bird flu that did not appear to involve animals

According to the CDC, officials with the Food and Drug Administration inspected Milo’s Poultry Farms and collected samples. The outbreak strain was found in the packing facility and the hen egg-laying house, the CDC said.

Anyone who purchased the eggs should throw them away or return them to where they got them. The CDC said you should also clean any surfaces the eggs touched.

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, abdominal pain, fever and vomiting lasting for several days. Anyone who ate the eggs and experiences these symptoms should contact their healthcare provider, the CDC said.

RELATED STORY | Amid Boar's Head listeria outbreak, experts say be cautious of other deli foods

The outbreak may be difficult to treat with commonly recommended antibiotics after lab tests showed the bacteria is resistant to nalidixic acid and ciprofloxacin, the CDC said.