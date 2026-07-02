Target recalling children's toy due to possible choking hazard

Target is recalling a children's toy after reports that the plastic dome can detach, creating a choking hazard.

The Gigglescape children’s popping toy contains small plastic balls that could be dangerous if the dome detaches.

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The recalled toys have a clear plastic dome attached to a blue plastic base shaped like a whale. The colored balls pop up when the child pushes an external plunger at the top of the dome.

Target says they are aware of nine reports of the dome detaching. This has caused the children to gain access to the plastic balls. The company has also reported one instance of a child that began to choke.

The toys were sold at Target locations nationwide from August 2025 through January 2026.

If you purchased this toy, you are encouraged to stop using the toy immediately and return it to any Target store for a full refund. Consumers can also receive a prepaid return label by contacting Target's customer service if they need to return the toy by mail.

The recalled toys have the Gigglescape brand printed on the front of the package as well as the bottom of the base.