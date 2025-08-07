United Airlines grounds certain US flights after issue with computer systems

United Airlines grounded a large number of its flights in the U.S. on Wednesday evening after it says it discovered a technical issue in its network.

According to reporting from multiple outlets, United stopped departures of all its main flights from U.S. airports on Wednesday due to trouble with a computer system that governs the safe loading and weight distribution of aircraft.

Scripps News has not yet independently verified that reporting.

The stop did not apply to some regional partner operations run under United Airlines and did not apply to any United Airlines aircraft currently airborne to their destination.

"We expect additional flight delays this evening as we work through this issue," United said in a message about the issue. "Safety is our top priority, and we'll work with our customers to get them to their destinations."

Wednesday evening the Federal Aviation Administration listed ground stops in effect for United Airlines flights at airports including Denver International Airport in Colorado, Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey and O'Hare International Airport in Chicago.

It was not clear how long the ground stops would last.

This is a developing story and will be updated.