American Red Cross declares national blood supply crisis; Central Coast donors urged to give now

The American Red Cross has declared only its second-ever national blood supply crisis, and nonprofit blood services provider Vitalant is urging Central Coast residents to donate as the country falls below a one-day national supply of type O-positive blood, the most commonly transfused blood type.

KSBY Vitalant blood donation center is located on Broad Street on the way to the SLO Airport at 4119 Broad St #100, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401.

Blood donations have fallen to a four-year summer low, deepening an emergency shortage that threatens the availability of lifesaving blood for patients across the country. Extreme heat, poor air quality and widespread foodborne illnesses are contributing to lower donor turnout this summer, further straining the nation's blood supply.

Kevin Adler, Vitalant's communications manager, spoke via Zoom to KSBY Reporter Jessica Roe about the severity of the shortage.

"All blood types are desperately needed. Blood is perishable. It's going to hospitals as soon as it's being donated, so all blood types are needed. Over 60 percent of the population is eligible to donate, so we really need people to donate," Adler said.

Adventist Health Sierra Vista Hospital in San Luis Obispo, the highest-level trauma care center in the region, says it is keeping a close watch on its inventory. Spokesperson Shelley Gesicki said, "We are monitoring our inventory closely while working with our supplier to ensure sufficient blood products remain available for urgent and emergent patient care."

The crisis is prompting some Central Coast residents to step up. Jesse Perez of Shell Beach said repeated outreach from Vitalant pushed him to donate for only the second time.

"Consistent phone calls to please come in, and we're in a crisis, so I finally said I should do my part and step in," Perez said.

Perez said the process was straightforward.

"Very simple process to go through the online stuff or even come in and talk to them, which they were pretty available, they were able to answer my questions, so it was very smooth and easy process," Perez said.

KSBY Jesse Perez of Shell Beach donated blood for the seond time on July 28 2026 at Vitalant in San Luis Obispo

For some donors, giving blood is a long-standing family tradition. Lindy Ward and Eric Weiss make regular sibling donation visits to honor their father.

"We're brother and sister," they said. "We do it in honor of our dad. Our dad was in the military, and he was in World War II, and he would not have survived without a blood transfusion in the field, so that is why we give blood."

For those who have previously been told they are ineligible to donate, Adler said the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has updated its protocols in recent years, and more people now qualify.

"If you were told that you can't donate before or if you think you're ineligible, check our website, go to vitalant.org, and check the eligibility. The likelihood is that you're able to donate now," Adler said.

KSBY Siblings Lindy Ward and Eric Weiss have a regular blood donation sibling date on their calendars

To make an appointment to donate, visit vitalant.org or RedCrossBlood.org, use the Blood Donor App, or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

KSBY will hold the annual Be a Hero Blood Drive on Wednesday, August 26, at locations in San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria. Sign up now to "be a hero"! Donors will receive a free lunch and other treats.

KSBY

If you have a story idea you would like to send to KSBY Reporter Jessica Roe, you can reach her directly via email at jessica.roe@ksby.com.

