Digital Diagnosis Danger: What parents should know when teens turn to AI for help

A recent study from the Pew Research Center found that two-thirds of teens say they use AI chatbots, and some are turning to them for mental health advice.

In 2026, California implemented AB 489, a law that bans AI systems from presenting themselves as licensed professionals. The rules prohibit using deceptive titles such as M.D. or R.N., or design elements that could mislead users, with the goal of protecting patient safety. Local therapists say this is a big step in keeping kids and adults safe; however, there is still more work to be done.

Students at San Luis Obispo High School weighed in on the pressures teens face in today’s world.

"Colleges and stuff like academic struggles is definitely a big one,” says junior Hayla Ackerman. “Balancing extracurriculars and grades and stuff, friend drama is also another one, sometimes things just happen and it sparks issues in the friend group."

A study released by BasePoint Breakthrough, a behavioral health center for young adults, found 23% of Americans now use AI chatbots for emotional support. Gen Z makes up 44% of that number.

"We have these kids who are going on and they're asking all these different apps about all these symptoms, and they're given a diagnosis, and then they hold on to that diagnosis," says therapist Jené Hinton-Railsback with the County of San Luis Obispo.

Researchers say there are risks when teens rely on AI for mental health guidance.

“It cannot detect incongruence because how you write your words is different than how you present your words and how you present all the things you don't say,” says Haley Hicks, licensed clinical social worker and BasePoint COO. “Also, it’s not able to consider anything beyond what you've given it, and that's where the risk is. There are so many things that go into giving empathy to a person and feeling and receiving empathy that requires a human connection.”

Teachers also have concerns about how students are using technology.

Zach Roper, a teacher at SLO High School, points out, “If they've got a device, they have the whole internet at their fingertips, and you have to be really aware of what they're doing with their time on there.”

Roper provided some tips for parents to keep their kids safe online, no matter the platform:



Keep communication open with your child.

Make sure they feel comfortable talking about how they use social media and other online platforms.

Stay attentive to what they’re doing outside of school hours.

Be aware that many students stay up late and may spend time on websites they shouldn’t.

According to a 2024 analysis from the Kaiser Family Foundation based on the National Health Interview Survey, 21% of teenagers between 12 and 17 said they had recently experienced anxiety, and 17% reported symptoms of depression. The data show rates are highest for LGBTQ+ youth, with 43% reporting anxiety and 37% reporting depression.

While schools, counselors, therapists and parents all want to help, much depends on whether teens feel comfortable opening up.

Ackerman says, “It starts with laying a foundation of trust with teens and students because, like, if you don't have that trust with them to just have a normal conversation, then they're not going to feel comfortable reaching out about more serious issues.”

Senior Luke Brogno says school counselors and the wellness center at SLO High School help make him feel more comfortable if he needs to reach out.

"When someone has the information, they do better,” says BasePoint COO Haley Hicks. “When we educate on how, you know, substances could be harmful to your brain as a teen, teens use substances less. So people want to do good and make good decisions if they're informed. And so, if you're informed as a parent, you can help inform your child.”

Some health professionals say AI can still be a useful tool, but it shouldn’t replace professional care.

"And so [AI] doesn’t necessarily understand the nuances that a therapist would have,” Hinton-Railsback adds. “If we have a kid or an adult that comes in saying, I think I have this based on ChatGPT, we definitely want to invite them to have a conversation with us and explain to them kind of the nuances.”

If you or your child needs immediate mental health support, call or text 988 for the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

Here’s a list of resources available for youth from the County of San Luis Obispo:

