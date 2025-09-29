Free flu vaccine events and places to get vaccinated in SLO County this fall

Flu season is coming up this fall and to boost immunity within the community, the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is offering free flu vaccines.

As of now, the vaccine is available at many local pharmacies and the Public Health clinics in Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo. Starting October 1, the county will be kicking off a series of free pop-up flu vaccine events at the following locations:



Glen Speck Elementary School, Paso Robles — Wednesday, October 1, 3:30–7 p.m.

Sunrise Villas Apartments, 1600 Fontana Rd., Paso Robles — Tuesday, October 7, 4-7 p.m.

Lillian Larsen Elementary School, San Miguel — Wednesday, October 8, 2-5:30 p.m.

Santa Rosa Academy, Atascadero — Thursday, October 9, 3-5 p.m.

Oceano Community Center — Friday, October 17, 2:30-5:30 p.m.

Atascadero Middle School — Monday, October 27, 3-5 p.m.

San Luis Obispo Veterans Hall — Thursday, October 30, 4-6 p.m.

Vineyard Elementary School, Templeton — Wednesday, November 5, 2-5 p.m.

At these free vaccine events, there is no need to show proof of residency, income, insurance, or immigration status, and no appointment is needed. For more information on the listed clinics, click here.

“Getting your annual flu vaccine helps protect your health and the community during the fall and winter months,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “The goal is to reduce spread and severe illness — the kind that can lead to hospitalization or even loss of life. This not only protects individual health but also helps keep hospital capacity available for emergencies and other medical needs, benefiting our whole community.”

Health officials recommend the flu vaccine for anyone 6 months of age or older. It is usually covered by health insurance, and there are other programs and resources available to help those who have to pay out of pocket without insurance.

For an appointment outside of the free clinics, contact your local pharmacy, use VaccineFinder.org, or call (805) 781-5500 to schedule with a Public Health clinic.