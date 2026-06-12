Water vs. electrolytes: Local doctor weighs in

As temperatures rise, electrolyte drinks and powders are becoming increasingly popular. From Liquid I.V. and LMNT to traditional sports drinks like Gatorade, many consumers are spending extra money in the name of hydration.

Are they necessary for everyday life or just an added cost in the wellness industry?

Dr. Thomas Rehder, a sports medicine specialist with Dignity Health, says not everyone needs an electrolyte boost.

"For someone who may only work out 30 minutes to an hour, three or four times a week, generally you don't need to drink these mixtures every day," Rehder said.

He explains electrolytes contain key elements, including sodium, potassium and magnesium, to help regulate fluid balance, muscle function and nerve activity. They are lost through sweat, which is why replenishing them can be important during long or intense workouts, especially in hot weather.

However, Rehder says most people's diets might already be enough to stay healthy.

"In general, we consume a lot of sodium in our diet," he said. "Adding extra isn't necessarily better."

He added that while potassium and magnesium can offer benefits, too much can also pose health risks.

For people exercising at moderate levels, Rehder says water should remain the primary source of hydration. Those participating in high-intensity exercise for more than an hour or spending extended periods sweating outdoors may benefit more from electrolyte replacement.

When choosing a product, Rehder recommends checking the ingredient label to understand what you're getting.



Sodium: Helps regulate fluids and replace minerals lost through sweat.

Helps regulate fluids and replace minerals lost through sweat. Potassium: Supports muscle and nerve function while helping maintain fluid balance.

Supports muscle and nerve function while helping maintain fluid balance. Magnesium: Plays a key role in muscle function and may help prevent cramping.

Rehder also notes that the sugar found in many sports drinks is not always a negative. During prolonged or intense exercise, carbohydrates can help replenish energy stores. For those looking for a more natural option, he recommends coconut water as a source of hydration and electrolytes.

For most people, water is still the foundation of good hydration, while electrolyte drinks are best reserved for times when your body is losing more fluids and minerals than usual, like after a marathon, heavy sweating, or vomiting/diarrhea.

