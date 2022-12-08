'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation' most watched Christmas movie in US

With the holiday season here, people will be looking to get into the spirit by watching Christmas movies.

Since there are a lot of holiday movies out there, Wishlisted set out to see what Christmas movies are prevalent in each state.

Using Google Trends, Wishlisted said they ran the top 25 films on IMDb’s Top 100 Christmas movies of all-time list through every state to find out the results.

And one movie stood out among the rest.

According to the website, 40 states love watching the 1989 film “National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation!” during the holidays. The site claims one state, in particular, loves the movie more than the others: Iowa.

Another popular movie was "Die Hard," which is a holiday favorite in eight states, the website found.

The second-most popular holiday movie is "It’s a Wonderful Life," which is most watched in Alaska, Hawaii, Idaho, and Wyoming, the site claimed.

Other popular movies were "Edward Scissorhands," "Goblins," "Love Actually," "The Nightmare Before Christmas," and "The Shop Around the Corner."