Betty & Sir Huntington Wilshire are searching for a loving Central Coast family

Hello, Central Coast!

It's time to introduce you to our Pet of the Week.

According to the folks at the Woods Humane Society, Sir Huntington Wilshire is a 6-month-old lab mix with a noble name and a playful heart, but you can call him Sir H.

He has big puppy energy, a goofy charm, and so much love to give to the right family on the Central Coast.

Whether you're exploring the great outdoors or working on some fun training together, he’s the kind of companion who'll always make life brighter.

You can meet this well-behaved puppy this afternoon or any other day from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Woods’ San Luis Obispo location.

For details on Sir Huntington Wilshire or any of the other available animals, click here.

We also want to introduce to you our Pet of the Month, Betty.

San Luis Obispo County Animal Services representatives told KSBY News that she is an 8-year-old shepherd mix and is one of their best-behaved dogs.

She currently weighs 42 pounds, but she knows all kinds of tricks, is fully housebroken, and is very quiet, as she is in her golden years.

They also say she gets along well with other dogs and will make a great home body dog for retired folks and will also thrive as a family dog.

Betty is said to be super easy on walks around the neighborhood and on outings in the car.

This furry little friend has lots of love and loyalty to give to her next family.

Call the SLO County Animal Services office anytime Monday through Saturday at 805-781-4400 to schedule a meet and greet with Betty.