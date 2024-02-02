Our Pet of the Week, Coby, will make a very sweet addition to a loving family

Happy Friday, Central Coast! It is time to introduce you to our pet of the week.

Coby, a fifteen-year-old Shih Tzu, will make a very sweet addition to a loving family.

He is a pretty laid-back pet who loves going out for strolls, taking long naps, and playing with toys from time to time.

He currently weighs around 15 pounds and is neutered, microchipped, and vaccinated.

Coby will be available on February 02, 2024, at the Woods Humane Society shelter in San Luis Obispo between the hours of 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.

For details on Coby or any of the other available animals, click here.