Our 'Pet of the Week' Taco is searching for a loving Central Coast family

Happy Friday, Central Coast! Our ‘Pet of the Week’ is Taco.

He is a 6-year-old chihuahua mix who recently underwent surgery to amputate his leg, which now makes him an adorable tripod.

Taco is doing great with his recovery and needs to take it easy for a couple of weeks.

He is hoping to be in a home that will give him all the love and care he needs to continue his healing process.

Despite his condition, he is doing well at learning how to move around.

Taco will be a great lapdog, can go out for adventures, and may lay in the sun occasionally.

The Woods Humane Society has been keeping him happy and healthy but they would love to get him adopted by a loving Central Coast family.

In fact, you can visit Taco today at the Woods Humane Society shelter in San Luis Obispo between the hours of 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.

For details on Taco or any of the other available animals, click here.