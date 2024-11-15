Pet of the week: Cooper the hound dog is searching for a loving family

Happy Friday, Central Coast, it is time to introduce you to our Pet of the Week!

Cooper is a 52-pound hound mix who's 8 years and 9-months-old.

While he is technically a senior dog, don't let that fool you.

He is energetic and confident, but loves to snuggle.

The team at Woods Humane Society says Cooper loves to explore new things and places.

They say he will make a great addition to any family, especially if you give him treats.

Cooper is said to be house trained and travels well in a car. We’re told he’s not a fan of cats but has lived with other dogs before.

Woods says he is a very good boy but is bored at the shelter and would love to find his forever home with a loving family, who will help him work off some of his energy.

Adoption fees for cooper and all senior animals at Woods Humane Society are waived for the month of November.

