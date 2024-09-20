Teacher, our Pet of the Week, is bringing a lot of personality to the Woods Humane Society

Happy Friday Central Coast, it is time to introduce you to our Pet of the Week!

Teacher is a 3-month-old black and white kitty who has a lot of personality and will make a very sweet addition to a Central Coast family.

This time of year the Woods Humane Society has lots of kittens looking for loving homes and this weekend they are holding a 2 for 1 kitten adoption promotion.

All kittens at the Woods Humane Society have been spayed, neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, licensed, and treated for parasites.

Teacher will be available at noon today at the Woods Humane Society shelter in San Luis Obispo.

Both Woods locations in Atascadero and San Luis Obispo have adoptable kittens.

For details on Teacher or any of the other available animals, click here.

Adoptions also include a voluntary 30 days of pet insurance and a free wellness exam at a local vet clinic.