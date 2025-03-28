Watch Now
Trooper, our Pet of the Week, is filled with lots of energy and is ready for his forever home

This is 2-year-old Trooper. While he is super cute and pretty sweet, this furry companion would best suit a family that has a cat-friendly dog or no other animals.
Hello, Central Coast!

It's time to introduce you to our pet of the week. This is 2-year-old Trooper.

According to the folks at Woods Humane Society in Atascadero, Trooper has lots of energy during the morning and afternoon.

He is ok with some cats but not the big male cats.

Trooper does have Feline Immunodeficiency Virus.

Trooper is microchipped, vaccinated, neutered, and his adoption fee is 80 dollars

You can meet him from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Woods’ Atascadero location.

For details on Trooper or any of the other available animals, click here.

