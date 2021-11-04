Ruth's last wish: Thousands of bears collected by woman donated to Toys for Tots

TEMPE, Ariz. — A lifetime of collecting, a final wish and a good deed will hopefully bring comfort to hundreds of kids.

Throughout her life, Joe Archambeault's sister, Ruth, amassed a huge collection of bears, from stuffed teddy bears to puzzles, slippers, calendars and a CD case.

"It just wasn’t one or two, by my count. [It's] well over 10,000 bears," he said.

Within her modest Tempe home, the bears were placed everywhere — in bags, on shelves — wherever there was enough room for another one to be showcased.

"It’s unreal how many bears I’ve uncovered here. It just felt like they kept multiplying as I was opening up bins,” he said.

Joe's sister passed away recently following a battle with cancer.

“I did ask her before she passed, what would she like done with her collection, and she said she’d like to have them donated to the children’s hospitals and Toys for Tots,” he said.

So, for the last few weeks, Joe has been going through his sister's bins to grant her final wish.

On Wednesday, members of Toys for Tots showed up at the house to collect all of the bears and were immediately in awe of what was in front of them.

“This is crazy,” said Sgt. Arlys Luna with Marine Core Toys for Tots Maricopa County.

“I’d say all-time high for teddy bear donation,” said Sgt. Felix Ortiz Ramirez.

Box after box filled to the brim, now destined for children across Maricopa County.

“The fact that multiple kids and families around the area are going to be receiving these donations from other people in the community, I think speaks volumes about how everyone is sticking together,” said Sgt. Ramirez.

For Joe, it's a tender moment of healing to fulfill his sister's last request. It's one last time to connect with her.

“Giving back to the kids right now, yeah, she’d be happy with it,” he said.

This story was originally published by Cameron Polom at KNXV.