San Luis Obispo County residents are invited to a free virtual town hall Tuesday, Nov. 17, on upcoming Medi-Cal changes and resources to help maintain health care coverage.

CenCal Health is hosting the “Stay Informed. Stay Covered.” webinar with local community organizations. Participants can hear from local experts, ask questions and learn about free assistance. Language interpretation services will be available.

The webinar runs from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. Login information will be emailed after registration.

Estimates from social services departments in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties suggest the changes could affect approximately 44,000 residents across the two counties.

CenCal Health and its partners also launched Central Coast Coverage, which offers free in-person assistance, personalized guidance and 24/7 online resources.

CenCal Health serves more than 220,000 Medi-Cal members in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties and partners with more than 1,800 physicians, along with hospitals, clinics and other providers.

Registration is available through this website.