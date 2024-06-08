2024 Lompoc High School graduates receive diplomas

Graduating seniors at Lompoc High School received their diplomas on Friday.

These students started their freshman year at the height of the pandemic and distance learning.

While they had to work through the adversities that come with going to school online, many of the students said it gave them a sense of accomplishment and helped them realize their goals and a plan for the future.

“It was honestly a real struggle," said graduate Angelina Vinegas. "It was a real struggle, you know, doing school online. But, you know, as years went by, I do just a little better. Now, here we are.”

“Getting back to society, getting into a new routine, it was very difficult [but] I still managed,” added graduate Araceli Gonzalez-Martinez

More than 300 students make up Lompoc High School's Class of 2024.