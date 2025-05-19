3 dead, 2 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 1 outside Lompoc

Three people were killed and two others injured in a crash on Highway 1 outside Lompoc Sunday evening.

It happened shortly after 6 p.m. along a stretch of the highway between Lompoc and Gaviota.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, four vehicles were involved. Fire officials say three people were pronounced dead at the scene. Another man and woman were reportedly taken by helicopter and ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Their injuries were described as major.

A closure of Highway 1 was in place at Highway 246 in Lompoc as of 7:09 p.m.

No other information was immediately available.