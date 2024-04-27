Allan Hancock's Lompoc Valley Center celebrates its 25th year

A milestone was hit in Lompoc Valley on Friday.

Allan Hancock's Lompoc Valley Center celebrated 25 years of success with an open house-style event.

It included a ceremony at 4 p.m. followed by an open house featuring the college's mobile planetarium, live chemistry experiments, emergency vehicles from the public safety training programs, and more.

KSBY spoke with one recent graduate who said how special it was to be there at the event.

"It's really amazing to be here at this event and to be able to give this perspective," Oscar Rivera said, who graduated from the school in 2019. "... And so I'm very grateful to this institution and to all those who have been involved in bringing this education here and making this a possibility."

Attendees also enjoyed food trucks, a kid's fun zone, and opportunities to learn more about the academic programs and student support services.

You can learn more about the Lompoc Valley Center on its website.