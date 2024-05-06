Watch Now
Attendance up at this year's RocketTown Comic-Con in Lompoc

Posted at 7:53 PM, May 05, 2024
Day two of the RocketTown Comic-Con wrapped up Sunday. The event was held at the Lompoc Valley Middle School Gym.

All kids under 12, military members, and first responders were able to attend for free. All others paid $20 for admission.

KSBY stopped by the event and spoke to Rob Kaiser, a producer for the RocketTown Comic-Con.

"You come hang out for a few hours. You get your nerd on, and you're not driving to LA. You're not driving to San Diego. You're not spending $200 to get in or $50 for parking," Kaiser said.

KSBY also spoke to actor Keith Coogan.

"We've found Rocket Town Comic-Con to be really kind of integrated to the community and supporting businesses... and that's really special,” Coogan said.

Event organizers say attendance was up nearly 40% from last year.

