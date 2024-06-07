Biking for a cause: AIDS/LifeCycle makes stop in Lompoc

Many cyclists are making their way down south as part of the Aids/LifeCycle ride.

Taking off last Sunday in San Francisco, the 545-mile ride ends Saturday in Los Angeles.

Thursday, wearing mostly red, riders traveled from Santa Maria to Lompoc, stopping at Ryon Memorial Park.

“About 2,000 people were having a great time this week, all in the name of raising funds for HIV and Aids services provided by San Francisco Aids Foundation," said AIDS/LifeCycle director of marketing Evan Payne.

One of the riders said he’s already making plans for next year.

"Yeah, I've already signed up for next year. Unfortunately, my boyfriend's not too happy,” Zack Rabo said.

Organizers say participants have raised nearly $11 million so far.

The riders will spend the night in Lompoc before heading to Ventura on Friday.