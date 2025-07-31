Break-in at Lompoc CASA office

Local non-profit CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) posted on Facebook that their Lompoc office on North H Street had been broken into Tuesday.

"The laptops were stolen from the office, but were quickly recovered - our double lock system ensured that all private and confidential information was safe," said Kira Cosio, CASA's Santa Barbara County Community Engagement Director.

No staff were on site during the break-in and everyone is safe.

In the Facebook post, CASA says they are "grateful for the swift response and successful recovery of property by the City of Lompoc Police Dept!"

According to Cosio, the organization's offices in Santa Maria, Lompoc and Santa Barbara haven't experienced break-in issues in the past, but security has always been a priority due to the confidential nature of their work with children in the juvenile court and foster care system.

"From what we can tell, the only other stolen items were our business cards, possibly to try and gain access to the laptops and information but that would have been unsuccessful," Cosio said. "We went for paperless record keeping a handful of years ago, so luckily, there would not have been any physical records to obtain."

The organization was also in the middle of a backpack distribution for back-to-school, but most of those items were not stored at the Lompoc office.

The Lompoc office will be closed temporarily as repairs are made. CASA staff is available by phone, though response times may be slightly delayed.