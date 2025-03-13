Caltrans presents three-part plan to reduce accidents on Highway 1 near Lompoc

Numerous collisions on Highway 1 near Santa Lucia Canyon Road in Lompoc have caused Caltrans to look into how to reduce the danger. A meeting was held Wednesday evening to share ideas with the public.

It’s an area that’s become known for numerous crashes.

Drivers making left turns from Santa Lucia Canyon Road onto northbound Highway 1 have led to problems and concerns.

Caltrans presented a three-pronged plan, the first of which is to eliminate that dangerous left-hand turn onto northbound Highway 1.

However, left turns will still be available from southbound Highway 1 onto Santa Lucia Canyon Road.

This is because Caltrans officials say they found that the number of crashes from that direction is significantly less than from the northbound side.

Related Story Lompoc Valley Victim of Hwy 1 crash near Vandenberg Village speaks out about safety in area Juliet Lemar

The change announced at the meeting will be temporary, as they work towards longer-term solutions.

The other two phases of the plan include getting funding to extend the right turn lane onto Highway 1 from Santa Lucia Canyon Road to allow for better traffic flow.

That will be followed by continued work by Caltrans and other partners on the project to find a permanent solution at this intersection.

Local residents share concerns

Community members at a meeting held Wednesday night by Caltrans officials said they work at Vandenberg Space Force Base and make the drive often.

"I travel to Vandenberg daily," said Annie Burgett, a Lompoc Resident. "I've actually witnessed one of the accidents where a child was ejected."

"I've changed my route because of that," said Dianna Duncan, a Lompoc Resident. "It's very nerve-wracking because I do go to work every day, and it's just very sad because there's just so many accidents."

"There's so many near misses just in my travel each day," said Burgett.

They came to the Caltrans meeting to hear what the plan is to reduce the danger.

"I'm very pleased that there are that many people that are now aware of the situation," said Ed Mandibles, a Lompoc Resident. "I mean, it's sad that this many people have to die before something gets done, but I'm glad it's being done, and I like what I'm hearing."

"People need to be more cautious and get along on the highways," said Duncan.

Wednesday's meeting was to gather community support for the plan, but there are still a few more steps before it can be implemented.