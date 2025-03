On Monday, nearly 20,000 bees were rescued from a Caltrans signpost in Lompoc.

The signpost is located along West Ocean Avenue near the intersection of North T Street.

According to a social media post from the agency on Monday morning, the relocation was carried out with a one-way funnel— also known as a trap-out— that led the bees into a rescue box.

Caltrans officials say the bees were later safely moved to an apiary, which is typically used for honey production.