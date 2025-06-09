City of Lompoc opens applications for Fourth of July block parties

The City of Lompoc is now accepting applications for block parties this Fourth of July to help the community celebrate Independence Day safely.

Lompoc Parks and Recreation is working with Lompoc police and fire departments to help promote the use of safe and sane fireworks in a safe environment on closed city streets.

Residents are encouraged to apply on the City of Lompoc website or at the Anderson Recreation Center. Applications must be physically turned in at the Anderson Recreation Center or via email by noon on Monday, June 23.

If residents are unable to return their applications in time, the City of Lompoc is offering 200 West Ocean Avenue as a community space for safe and sane fireworks on the Fourth of July.