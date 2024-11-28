City of Lompoc urges RV owners to acquire proper permits, offers fee dismissal

The City of Lompoc is urging recreation vehicle (RV) owners in the city to ensure their RVs are properly permitted.

Lompoc police have reportedly begun issuing parking tickets for RVs without proper city permits in keeping with Lompoc City Council’s direction.

However, officials report that the City of Lompoc will waive any fees for those RV vehicles without proper permits if proof of proper RV permits can be shown within 21 days.

City representatives say properly registered vehicles serve as part of the effort to create safer and cleaner neighborhoods within Lompoc.

A safe parking program is available on city-owned property on I Street through New Beginnings, according to officials.