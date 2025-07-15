Collision investigation underway in Lompoc, streets temporarily closed

An investigation is underway in Lompoc after a collision led to a significant first-responder presence and the closure of major streets.

Officials closed West Central Avenue and Western Avenue in Lompoc on Monday evening. Officials would not disclose additional information about the incident to a KSBY photographer at the scene.

A call to the Lompoc Police Department's watch commander went unreturned around 11:40 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.