Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityLompoc Valley

Actions

Collision investigation underway in Lompoc, streets temporarily closed

It happened around 9:20 p.m.
Lompoc crash investigation, July 14, 2025.png
Kathrene Herndon/KSBY News
Lompoc crash investigation, July 14, 2025.png
Posted
and last updated

An investigation is underway in Lompoc after a collision led to a significant first-responder presence and the closure of major streets.

Officials closed West Central Avenue and Western Avenue in Lompoc on Monday evening. Officials would not disclose additional information about the incident to a KSBY photographer at the scene.

A call to the Lompoc Police Department's watch commander went unreturned around 11:40 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community