Community comes together to donate to upcoming veterans stand down event

A weekend collection event in Lompoc means more than just donating to Joyce Moiha, it means giving back.

“I like my freedom and I appreciate what everyone has done for us,” Moiha said.

On Sunday, Moiha stopped by the Walmart in Lompoc to donate to the upcoming Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down event.

“Every year when they do this, I always buy for the ladies because they served as much time as anyone else,” Moiha said.

When her dad was in the Air Force, her family moved about every two years for 21 years of her life. It's important to her to give back.

“You do what you can when you can and that's what we've always done, that's what we were brought up to do,” Moiha said.

The donations collected on Sunday included socks, shoes, and t-shirts, which will be given out at the Veterans Stand Down event at the Santa Maria Fairpark in October.

This will be the 12th year of the event.

Last year, 418 veterans received aid and 96 of them were homeless, according to the Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down website.

“There are a lot of veterans in serious need out there. Some are homeless or have mental health and drug issues. We’re trying to get them on track and give them the support they need to get back into society and be productive,” said Ken Ostini, coordinator for the Veterans Stand Down event.

At the Stand Down, veterans will have a free place to get health care screenings, clothes, crisis counseling, and more.

With nearly 60 resources available to veterans, all new donations from the community help organizers provide even more.

“I think if you believe in our county and our military and you're brought up as a military brat, this is just something you need to do,” Moiha said.

If you want to donate, they will be back at Walmart during the first full week of October. Veterans who’d like to attend the Stand Down can sign up at sbcountystanddown.com.

