Community members march through Lompoc to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Dozens of people marched through Lompoc on Monday as part of the community's Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration.

Participants gathered at the Grace Temple Missionary Baptist Church at 9:15 a.m., then walked down Cypress Street and through Ryon Park to the Dick DeWees Community & Senior Center.

"This march basically is to commemorate marches that have been done for equal rights, equality, inclusion for many years, so today it's just to signify how we feel about the state of our country and also to celebrate the achievements we've made and how we've come so far but still have so far to go," explained Keith Terry, a member of the MLK Committee of Lompoc, which organized the event.

Following the march, people gathered at the Dick DeWees Center for a multicultural program with keynote speakers and other activities.

