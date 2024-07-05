Community turns out for patriotic celebration at Ryon Park in Lompoc

Many people turned out at Ryon Park in Lompoc for the Fourth of July Family Fun Day event Thursday.

The event included vendors, inflatables, axe throwing, a rock wall, mechanical bull riding, face painting and more.

Prior to the event beginning, Mayor Janelle Osborne participated in the annual bike ride from the Veterans' Memorial Building to Ryon Park.

“To come together and have fun on the July 4th day, it’s really about building community and this one of the ways to do it,” Osborne said.

Once the parade ended at the park, riders joined the rest of the community to enjoy the slides, obstacle courses and fun. The Martin family is somewhat new to the Lompoc area but was excited to take part in the event.

“Just the fact that we're seeing all the bounce houses and all the food trucks over here. Looks like it’s going to be fun and it’s free," Lehon Martin said.

Family Fun Day was well received by locals.

“Last year was fun. Came out, bring the kids and pretty much it’s all we have right here. It’s pretty cool for all the locals, and the families," said Junior Gallegos of Lompoc.