Confrontation between ICE protesters and a local teacher being investigated in Lompoc

An altercation that happened Saturday afternoon between a protester and a teacher is now under investigation in Lompoc.

The incident happened at the corner of South H street and Ocean Avenue in Lompoc, and a video of the interaction has garnered a lot of attention on social media.

KSBY reached out to the person who recorded the incident, asking if we could run the video in our story.

But the woman did not give us permission saying she's worried that some of the people in the video could be targeted for their role in the protest.

The video, shared widely on social media, shows a woman in green, later identified by commenters online as Rebecca Arreola.

She can be seen and heard shouting at the protesters moments before some sort of physical altercation broke out.

The protesters involved said they were only on the corner for about 5 minutes before Arreola and another woman approached them, and Arreola began to yell at them.

The protesters say they filed a report with Lompoc Police.

Officers confirmed they are investigating the situation, but would not disclose any specifics.

KSBY also spoke to Arreola. While she declined an on-camera interview, she said over the phone that she is "full of regret for her actions, and is looking to learn and grow from this."

A spokesperson for the Santa Barbara County Office of Education tells KSBY Arreola has worked for them for almost 25 years in a variety of roles.

Most recently as a teacher on special assignment in the Lompoc, Orcutt, Santa Maria, and Santa Ynez Valley areas.

In a statement, the Office of Education stated the protest incident is being investigated and the employee involved has been placed on administrative leave.