Construction will cause road closures in Lompoc

The City of Lompoc is repairing streets that were damaged as a result of the Strauss Wind Project.

Craig Dearling, from the City’s Public Works Department, says the city has an agreement with the company to fix any damage that occurred as a result of the project.

"This pavement maintenance you're seeing behind us, repairing the areas that failed as a result of the Strauss Wind project hauling their heavy loads up to the wind farm when they were under construction for several years," Dearling said.

Lompoc residents like Angela Villalobos say the road construction is a slight hassle because she wakes up early for work.

“It’s kind of hard. Sometimes I do work out of town. It’s a little hard to get to places also because of the road closures,” she said.

But others are happy to see the work being done.

“It’s a small town. Hardly any traffic, so we’re good," said Roberto Myra, Lompoc resident.

Construction zones can be seen all around the city, on F Street from Ocean Avenue to Cypress Avenue, I Street from Cypress Avenue to Olive Avenue, and Cypress Avenue from I Street to F Street.

Work on those streets is expected to be finished by this Friday.

More work is slated to start on Santa Lucia Canyon Road from the Santa Ynez River to the northern city limit and is scheduled to be completed by the end of next week.