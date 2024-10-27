Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunityLompoc Valley

Actions

Discounts offered to vendors that fill spaces at Lompoc Outdoor Community Market

lompoc market.PNG
ksby
lompoc market.PNG
Posted
and last updated

Lompoc Parks and Recreation is reportedly seeking individuals and businesses to fill spaces at the Lompoc Outdoor Community Market.

The market occurs weekly on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the downtown parking lot at the corner of Ocean Street and First Street.

Officials say the weekly outdoor event welcomes all vendors, crafters, farmers, and businesses.

The city department is reportedly offering a discount for individuals or businesses that commit to filling a space for four consecutive weekends. Both smaller and larger spaces are available for $25 or $45 respectively, according to officials.

Community members can find more information on how to participate by visiting the Lompoc Parks and Recreation website or by calling its office at (805) 875-8100 during normal business hours.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community