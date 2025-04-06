Watch Now
Early morning structure fire in Lompoc displaces residents, no injuries reported

Several people have been displaced after a structure fire erupted in Lompoc early Saturday morning.

The Lompoc City Fire Department reports that units responded to a fire on the 1300 block of North L Street at around 2:15 a.m.

Officials say crews arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from a first-floor apartment with an extension to the second floor.

According to the Lompoc City Fire Department, firefighters were able to knock out the fire at 2:35 a.m.

Several individuals were reportedly displaced, but officials say there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

