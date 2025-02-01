El Pollo Loco's first drive-thru-only restaurant opens in Lompoc

In Lompoc, people lined up early Friday morning for the grand opening of a new El Pollo Loco location.

According to restaurant officials, the Lompoc establishment serving fire-grilled chicken and Mexican food is the first-ever drive-thru-only El Pollo Loco.

Representatives from the restaurant chain and the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday morning.

The first 100 customers at the grand opening were also offered free El Pollo Loco chicken for a year.

"I think we need this here in Lompoc," Anita Macias, a resident in the area, told KSBY. "I'm happy to have it here. I love the drive-thru. This is great."

The new establishment is located at 925 North H Street and will be open every day from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.