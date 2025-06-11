Environmental draft report released as Vandenberg launches increase

Vandenberg Space Force Base has seen a surge in rocket launches this year, with more than 25 liftoffs already conducted and even more expected by the end of the year. According to U.S. Space Force officials, this marks the busiest launch period at Vandenberg in the last 50 years.

Local residents have taken notice of the uptick in activity and they have mixed reactions.

Michael Maldonado, who lives in Santa Maria, says when he first moved to the area, launches were infrequent and “pretty impressive.” But now, “sometimes you could see them practically every day or every other day,” he says, adding that the noise can be “a bit of a nuisance.”

He also shared concerns about the growing involvement of private companies, particularly Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

“I don’t like the idea that now it seems like it’s been taken over by a private company,” Maldonado says. “In other words, Elon Musk has taken it over, and it seems like most of the rockets going up are for his, I believe it’s called Starlink satellite.”

Maldonado worries about the environmental impact.

“If it’s for that, I’m not necessarily for it because then, yeah, environmentally, you’re firing up all kinds of rockets and the explosives that come with it,” he says.

Despite some concerns, other residents appreciate the economic boost space operations provide.

Jennifer Gratiot of Orcutt says, “I know it bothers a lot of people, but I think it’s good for the local economy to have the jobs that it provides.”

She added that while the noise is noticeable, many in the community have grown accustomed to it.

“It’s kind of cool to see a launch if it’s not foggy,” she says.

The increase in launches comes as the U.S. Space Force proposes a Draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS), which aims to assess and allow more frequent rocket liftoffs through 2030.

The draft evaluates potential impacts on air quality, marine life, noise, and other environmental and cultural resources.

Residents can participate in public hearings being held in Ventura, Santa Barbara, and Lompoc, with virtual meetings also available. The U.S. Space Force encourages community members to review the draft and share their feedback during these sessions.