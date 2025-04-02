Event shows Cabrillo High students the devastating impact of drunk driving

Cabrillo High School students in Vandenberg Village near Lompoc are being challenged to think about drunk driving and its impact on the community during the California Highway Patrol's "Every 15 Minutes" program.

To assemble the realistic presentation, CHP placed a wrecked vehicle on the school's campus and had emergency crews simulate a rescue operation.

Volunteer students were taken from their classrooms every 15 minutes to represent the victims of a multiple-fatality DUI collision.

CHP says the program was developed to prevent teen drinking and driving by showing its devastating effects on a school and the community.

“We just encourage designated drivers, rideshare programs to look for other opportunities if you're going to go out and celebrate with a few drinks; to make those plans and make the right choice and not get behind the wheel,” said Buellton CHP Lieutenant Jason Bronson.

The program is set to continue Thursday with CHP holding a school assembly to discuss teen drinking and driving with students.

