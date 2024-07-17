Family of late Col. Cocheo visits Cocheo Park on its 34th anniversary

The Vandenberg Space Force Base celebrated the anniversary of Cocheo Park with some special guests Wednesday.

The family of the late Colonel Dennis Cocheo, whom the park was named after, came to visit on the park's 34th anniversary.

"I just feel that Dennis would be very honored to know that this day is taking place, in my mind's eyes, I can just see him smiling," Victor Cocho, Col. Dennis Cocheo's brother said.

Col. Dennis Cocheo was the former commander of the 493rd Civil Engineering Squadron from 1987 to 1989.

Following the ceremony, the family took a short tour around the base with the current Civil Engineer Squadron, according to the Space Force Base.